JLL Secures $53M in Acquisition Financing for Apartment Community in Metro Tampa

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Circa at FishHawk

Circa at FishHawk Ranch includes studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,045 square feet.

LITHIA, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $53 million in acquisition financing for Circa at FishHawk Ranch, a 260-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Lithia, about 24.9 miles from Tampa. Elliott Throne, Brian Gaswirth, Jesse Wright and Kenny Cutler of JLL represented the New York-based borrower, GMF Capital, to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through New York-based Sound Point Capital Management LP.

Circa at FishHawk Ranch includes studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,045 square feet. Built in 2015, the property spans four stories with the units featuring dishwashers, fireplaces and electronic thermostats. Community amenities include a fitness center, pool with cabanas, clubhouse, courtyard, pet play area, picnic area, business center, bike storage and conference rooms. The property also offers trash pickup services and onsite maintenance.

Located at 13930 Spector Road, the property is close to several retailers such as Publix at Alafia Commons, Fishhawk Bagels, FishHawk Sporting Goods and Payaathai Cuisine. Circa at FishHawk Ranch offers connectivity near Fishhawk Boulevard, Lithia Pinecrest Road, Highway 301 and Interstate 75.

Jared Frydman and Alejandro Ramirez led the GMF Capital team internally. Jordan Heller of South Point originated the loan.

