REBusinessOnline

JLL Secures $54.3M in Financing for Civica Cherry Creek Office Building in Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Loans, Office, Western

Civica-Cherry-Creek-Denver-CO

Civica Cherry Creek in Denver features 116,187 square feet of office space.

DENVER — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $54.3 million in financing for Civica Cherry Creek, an office property in Denver.

Located at 250 Fillmore St., the 116,187-square-foot building features floor-to-ceiling glass, a great room with fireside lounge, private wine cellar, secure bike storage, rooftop terrace, building concierge and underground executive parking. The LEED Silver-certified property was built in 2018.

Eric Tupler and Leon McBroom of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, floating-rate loan with a national bank on behalf of the borrower, a MetLife Investment Management-managed entity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  