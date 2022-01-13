JLL Secures $54.3M in Financing for Civica Cherry Creek Office Building in Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Loans, Office, Western

Civica Cherry Creek in Denver features 116,187 square feet of office space.

DENVER — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $54.3 million in financing for Civica Cherry Creek, an office property in Denver.

Located at 250 Fillmore St., the 116,187-square-foot building features floor-to-ceiling glass, a great room with fireside lounge, private wine cellar, secure bike storage, rooftop terrace, building concierge and underground executive parking. The LEED Silver-certified property was built in 2018.

Eric Tupler and Leon McBroom of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, floating-rate loan with a national bank on behalf of the borrower, a MetLife Investment Management-managed entity.