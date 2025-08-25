JLL Secures $55.6M for Development of 188-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Metro Minneapolis

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged joint venture equity and construction financing totaling $55.6 million for The Fox and The Grouse Phase II, a 188-unit apartment development in the Golden Triangle neighborhood of Eden Prairie. Josh Talberg, Scott Loving, Joe Peris, Matthew Schoenfeldt, Colin Ryan and Will Hintz of JLL represented the borrowers, Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners. JLL arranged a $39.1 million three-year, floating-rate loan through MidWestOne Bank and sourced $16.5 million in joint venture equity from Amstar Group.

Construction is scheduled to begin immediately. The six-story development will offer a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with 25 percent of the homes designated as affordable at 50 to 80 percent of the area median income. The project features 167,312 square feet of rentable space and 263 parking stalls. Amenities will include an outdoor pool, golf simulator, wellness center, work-from-home spaces, a theater room, clubroom, private dining area and underground parking. There are more than 9 acres of wetlands.

Designed by BKV Group, the project represents the second phase of a transit-oriented development that will be directly connected to the Golden Triangle Station on the Southwest Light Rail Transit Green Line Extension, scheduled to open in 2027.