JLL Secures $55.6M in Financing for Luxury Build-to-Rent Development in Deerfield, Illinois

DEERFIELD, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $45.7 million construction loan and a $9.9 million mezzanine loan for Park5 Luxury Rental Townhomes, a 144-unit build-to-rent community in the northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield. Located just west of I-94, Park5 will feature two- and three-bedroom townhomes averaging 1,953 square feet with two-car attached garages and private yards. Matthew Schoenfeldt and Mary Dooley of JLL secured the senior construction loan through Bank OZK and the mezzanine financing through an insurance company on behalf of the borrower, VennPoint Real Estate. Dan Reynolds and Chris Cummins of JLL consulted on selling the land for $10.2 million on behalf of the seller, Quadrangle.