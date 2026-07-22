JLL Secures $621M Refinancing of Maryland Industrial Portfolio for Merritt Properties

BALTIMORE — JLL has secured a $621 million loan for the refinancing of a 58-property, 6.3 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Maryland owned by Merritt Properties, a Baltimore-based industrial developer and operator.

Pete Pittroff, Anthony Fertitta, Travis Anderson, Evan Parker and Christopher Pratt of JLL arranged the seven-year balance sheet loan through M&T Bank on behalf of Merritt Properties. The portfolio comprises light industrial buildings in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor, northwest Baltimore, I-95 Corridor and Hagerstown.