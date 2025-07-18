JLL Secures $64M Refinancing for 1.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Chicago, Cincinnati

CHICAGO AND CINCINNATI — JLL Capital Markets has secured $64 million in refinancing for TradeLane Properties’ Midwest Light Industrial Portfolio, a collection of 13 industrial assets totaling 1.1 million square feet across metro Chicago and Cincinnati. The properties are fully leased to 17 tenants, with industries ranging from automotive and food users to manufacturing, distribution, e-commerce and pharmaceuticals. Lucas Borges and Ethan Habecker of JLL secured a floating-rate, five-year loan through a regional bank. JLL’s wholly owned internal derivatives team, Kensington Capital Advisors, assisted TradeLane with the execution of an interest rate hedge to assist with managing the borrower’s exposure to floating interest rate risk.