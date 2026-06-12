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Vista-Starkville
The Vista Starkville serves students attending Mississippi State University.
LoansMississippiSoutheastStudent Housing

JLL Secures $64M Refinancing for 820-Bed Student Housing Community Near Mississippi State University

by Abby Cox

STARKVILLE, MISS. — JLL has secured a $64 million refinancing for The Vista Starkville, an 820-bed student housing community located near the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville. Gregg Shapiro, Mike Brady, Sam Tarter, Christian Johnston and Connor McCarthy of JLL represented the borrower, Student Quarters, in securing the three-year, floating-rate loan from QuadReal Property Group. Built in 2019, the property offers 309 units in a mix of studio through five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a fitness center, social lounge, resort-style pool and private resident parking. The community also features ground floor retail space occupied by Boardtown Pies & Pints. 

Salary Survey

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