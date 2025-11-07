Friday, November 7, 2025
Gordon-Logistics-Center
Gordon Logistics Center in Adairsville, Ga., totals roughly 1 million square feet.
GeorgiaIndustrialLoansSoutheast

JLL Secures $71.7M Refinancing for Gordon Logistics Center in Adairsville, Georgia

by Abby Cox

ADAIRSVILLE, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $71.7 million in refinancing for Gordon Logistics Center, a roughly 1 million-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility located in Adairsville, about 60 miles northwest of Atlanta via I-75. Peter Rotchford, Bobby Norwood, David Sitt, Christopher Pratt, Hamp Gibbs and Streeter Simmons of JLL arranged the floating-rate, two-year loan through Benefit Street Partners on behalf of the borrower, Thor Equities. The loan includes three, one-year extension options.

Delivered in 2023, Gordon Logistics Center features 40-foot clear heights, 179 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 200 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 306), 393 car parking spaces (expandable to 567), a 185-foot truck court depth and 5,095 square feet of built-out office space. The property is also situated in close proximity to the Georgia Port Authority’s Appalachian Regional Port, which offers direct rail connection with the Port of Savannah.

