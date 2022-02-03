JLL Secures $72.5M Construction Financing for Residential Development in Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Slated to be complete by 2024, Altura Bayshore will stand 22 stories high.

TAMPA, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $72.5 million construction loan for the development of Altura Bayshore, a 73-unit high-rise condominium project in Tampa. Steve Klein, Brian Gaswirth, Reid Carleton and Drew Jennewein of JLL worked on behalf of the developer and borrower, Naples, Fla.-based The Ronto Group, to secure the loan from MSD Partners LP.

Slated to be complete by 2024, Altura Bayshore will stand 22 stories high. Community amenities will include a sky deck and pool, fitness center, club and entertainment room, guest suites, multiple sports courts, a synthetic turf putting green, dog park and barbecue grills. Unit features will include private elevator foyers, designer-selected finishes throughout, open terraces and energy-efficient sliding glass windows and doors.

Located at 2910 W. Barcelona St. directly off Bayshore Boulevard, the property is situated near SOHO District, Hyde Park Village and the Downtown Tampa Arts District. The property is also located 8.2 miles from the Tampa International Airport.