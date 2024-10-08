JLL Secures $73M in Construction Financing for Traer Creek Apartments in Avon, Colorado

AVON, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $73 million in construction financing from Bank OZK for Traer Creek Apartments, a Class A multifamily development at 5471 E. Beaver Creek Blvd. in Avon. The borrowers are Prime West and Columnar Investments.

Slated for completion in 2026, Traer Creek Apartments will feature 242 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with upmarket finishes, central conditioning and mountain views. Community amenities will include a fitness center, movement center and outdoor spa. The property’s four-story, three-building layout allows for open green areas and 9,200 square feet of communal facilities.

Leon McBroom and Will Haass of JLL’s Debt Advisory team represented the borrower in the financing.