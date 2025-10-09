Thursday, October 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Meridian Group delivered the 1 million-square-foot One Logistics Park Building 2 earlier this year and recently secured a lease with an unnamed crane, rigging and hauling service provider.
IndustrialLoansSoutheastVirginia

JLL Secures $81.9M Refinancing for New Industrial Facility in Winchester, Virginia

by John Nelson

WINCHESTER, VA. — JLL has secured an $81.9 million loan for the refinancing of One Logistics Park Building 2, a 1 million-square-foot industrial facility located at 1251 Coverstone Drive in Winchester, a city in the northern tip of Virginia near the borders of Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The property sits along I-81 less than 14 miles from the 161-acre Virginia Inland Port in Front Royal, Va.

The borrower, The Meridian Group, delivered One Logistics Park Building 2 earlier this year and recently secured a lease with an unnamed crane, rigging and hauling service provider. Rob Carey, Chris Hew, Gus Caiola and Patrick Wu arranged the construction take-out loan through an entity managed by Argentic Investment Management LLC.

The industrial building features 40-foot clear heights, 753 car parking spaces, 177 loading dock positions, 269 trailer parking spaces, 8,000 amps of power, LED lighting and tilt-up concrete walls with textured paint finishes. The building also features 33 dock positions, 67 additional manual dock doors and 77 knockout positions available for future tenant customization.

You may also like

GTIS Partners Completes 484,070 SF Industrial Project Near...

Berkadia Arranges $84.1M Refinancing for Meridian at Eisenhower...

Clarion Completes First Seniors Housing Acquisition, Buys 103-Unit...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $47.8M Agency Loan for...

CBRE Arranges Permanent Financing for 258,000 SF Medical...

Asensus Surgical Signs 63,000 SF Life Sciences Lease...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $356.4M Agency Refinancing of...

BWE Funds $35.3M Agency Permanent Loan for Seniors...

JLL Arranges $8M in Financing for Downtown Boston...