JLL Secures $96.5M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Portfolio in Arizona

MESA, SURPRISE, PEORIA, SEDONA AND YOUNGTOWN, ARIZ. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $96.5 million in refinancing for a five-property, 971-unit seniors housing portfolio in Arizona. Alanna Ellis, Brad Miner and Ace Sudah of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the financing for the borrower, Douglaston Development and The Hampton Group. Recently renovated between 2021 and 2024, the portfolio consists of 510 independent living units, 339 assisted living units and 122 memory care units.

The portfolio includes Canyon Winds at 2851 N. Boulder Canyon and 7311 E. Oasis St. in Mesa, Chaparral Winds at 16617 N. West Point Parkway and 16623 N. West Point Parkway in Surprise, Desert Winds at 20554 N. 101st Ave. and 20545 N. Lake Pleasant Road in Peoria, Sedona Winds at 405 Jacks Canyon Road and 475 Jacks Canyon Road in Sedona, and Ventana Winds at 12322 N. 113th Ave. in Youngtown.