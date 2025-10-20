JLL Secures $99.3M Refinancing for 25 North Industrial Complex in Metro Denver

THORNTON, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $99.3 million in refinancing for 25 North, a Class A industrial complex in Thornton. Eric Tupler, John Rose and Emily Goldsberry of JLL worked on behalf of Sagard Real Estate, a subsidiary of the global alternative asset management platform Sagard, to secure a loan through a debt fund.

Situated on 66.3 acres, the 936,775-square-foot industrial asset consists of nine buildings constructed between 2020 and 2024. The property features clear heights ranging from 28 feet to 32 feet, 205 dock-high doors, 34 drive-in doors and 1,770 parking spaces. The development offers flexible configurations with suite sizes ranging from 14,262 square feet to 135,000 square feet. The properties offer accommodations for both single and multi-tenant operations for warehouse, distribution and showroom uses.