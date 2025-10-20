Monday, October 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
25-North-Thornton-CO
Located in Thornton, Colo., 25 North offers 936,775 square feet of industrial space spread across nine buildings constructed between 2020 and 2024.
ColoradoIndustrialLoansWestern

JLL Secures $99.3M Refinancing for 25 North Industrial Complex in Metro Denver

by Amy Works

THORNTON, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $99.3 million in refinancing for 25 North, a Class A industrial complex in Thornton. Eric Tupler, John Rose and Emily Goldsberry of JLL worked on behalf of Sagard Real Estate, a subsidiary of the global alternative asset management platform Sagard, to secure a loan through a debt fund.

Situated on 66.3 acres, the 936,775-square-foot industrial asset consists of nine buildings constructed between 2020 and 2024. The property features clear heights ranging from 28 feet to 32 feet, 205 dock-high doors, 34 drive-in doors and 1,770 parking spaces. The development offers flexible configurations with suite sizes ranging from 14,262 square feet to 135,000 square feet. The properties offer accommodations for both single and multi-tenant operations for warehouse, distribution and showroom uses.

You may also like

Värde Partners Provides $125M Loan for Refinancing of...

U.S. Lumber Signs 96,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Conor Commercial, Globe Corp. Plan Four-Building Industrial Project...

Irgens Breaks Ground on Two-Phase Cielo Vista Medical...

Northcap Commercial Arranges Sale of 164-Unit Woodridge Villas...

Bell Bank Acquires 37,495 SF Office Property in...

Simi Capital Group Buys 75,000 SF Industrial Property...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.3M Sale of Industrial...

NAI Pfefferle Brokers Sale of 33,315 SF Industrial...