JLL Secures Acquisition Financing for 295-Unit Aventon Park West Apartments in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Aventon Park West, a newly constructed, 295-unit multifamily community in Savannah. Marc Schillinger, Jonah Aelyon and Eric Boucher of JLL represented the borrower, an undisclosed private individual, to secure the seven-year, fixed-rate Freddie Mac loan.

Built in 2020, Aventon Park West includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average unit size of 962 square feet. The garden-style apartments feature kitchen islands, keyless entry with mobile activation, smart thermostats, washers and dryers, walk-in showers, soaking tubs, walk-in closets, USB outlets, private balconies and patios and a choice of two highspeed internet/video providers.

Community amenities include a saltwater pool with private cabanas, covered terrace, outdoor kitchen and pool bar with grilling stations, outdoor lounge with fire pit, hammock garden and gaming lawn, controlled access, electric vehicle charging stations, fitness center, yoga studio, coworking spaces, club lounge with game room with coffee bar, pet spa and two dog parks, children’s playground and walking trails.

Located at 2080 Benton Blvd., the property offers access to Interstate 95 and is 13 miles from downtown Savannah. The property has nearby employers such as Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Georgia-Pacific, St. Joseph’s/Candler health system and the Port of Savannah. Aventon Park West is also approximately six miles from Savannah International Airport.