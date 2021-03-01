JLL Secures Acquisition Financing for 313,000 SF Industrial Facility in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — JLL Capital Markets has secured acquisition financing for a fully leased, 313,000-square-foot infill warehouse at 2209 Sulphur Spring Road in Baltimore near Interstates 95 and 695. Jay Wellschlager, Bruce Strasburg, Craig Childs and Elizabeth Runge of JLL represented the seller, The O’Donnell Group, in the transaction. Paul Spellman of JLL secured acquisition financing on behalf of the new owner, Aminim Group. The property price was not disclosed.

Located 7.5 miles from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Airport, the property features approximately one acre of fenced storage, heavy power, security, 35 loading docks and the potential for 56 trailer drops. Tenants of the industrial facility include Liberty Tire Recycling and Indusco Wire Rope & Fittings. Since 2013, the property received about $6.5 million of capital improvements, including a new roof, T5 and LED lighting, dock seals, 35,000-pound levers, façade accents and two new bridges.

In 2018, the O’Donnell Group reached out to Dave Dannenfelser and Tyler Boykin of JLL to lease the property, which was purchased in December 2017 with a pending full-building vacancy. Within 12 months, the team brought the vacant warehouse to full occupancy with an average lease term of more than seven years.

The O’Donnell Group is a Newport Beach, Calif.-based real estate developer firm. Aminim Group is a privately held, boutique commercial real estate investment company based in Jerusalem, Israel.