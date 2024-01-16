Tuesday, January 16, 2024
The new industrial project at 4626 Somerton Road in Feasterville-Trevose will total 320,250 square feet.
JLL Secures Construction Debt, Equity for 320,250 SF Industrial Project Near Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PA. — JLL has secured construction debt and joint venture equity for a 320,250-square-foot industrial project in Feasterville-Trevose, about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia. The sponsor is regional developer J.G. Petrucci Co. The building will be situated on a 19.5-acre site at 4626 Somerton Road and will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 55 tailgate doors, two drive-in doors and parking for 56 trailers and 195 cars. Jon Mikula, John Plower, Ryan Cottone and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the construction loan through Principal Asset Management and structured the joint venture with Boston-based Cabot Properties.

