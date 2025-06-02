JLL Secures Construction Debt, JV Equity for West Houston Office Project

HOUSTON — JLL has secured an undisclosed amount of construction debt and joint venture equity for Autry Park One, a 127,651-square-foot office project that will be located along Allen Parkway and the Buffalo Bayou in West Houston. Autry Park One will offer private offices, meeting space, mid-building outdoor decks, an indoor/outdoor rooftop deck, fitness facility and 10,500 square feet of retail space. Colby Mueck, Cortney Cole and Kevin McConn of JLL worked with Hanover Co. and LOCAL to secure joint venture equity for the project and separately arrange a syndicated construction loan with two regional banks.