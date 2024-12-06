JLL Secures Construction Financing, Equity for 168-Unit Student Housing Development Near Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. — JLL has secured construction financing and an equity placement for Hartwell Ridge, a 168-unit student housing development located near the Clemson University campus in South Carolina. Jeremy Sain, Teddy Leatherman and Lauren Dow of JLL represented the borrower, Fountain Residential Partners, in arranging the equity placement through FrontRange Capital and Atlantic American Partners. BankUnited provided the construction loan for the project.

Located at 10920 Clemson Blvd., the community will offer fully furnished units in studio through five-bedroom configurations, including two-story townhomes. Shared amenities will include a swimming pool, clubhouse, strength training and cardio center and multiple private study rooms.

Van Winkle Construction is acting as general contractor for the project, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2026.