JLL Secures Construction Financing for $2B High Street Project in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter

High Street

ATLANTA — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a construction loan for the development of Phase I of High Street, a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development along Perimeter Center Parkway in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. Ed Coco and Matt Casey of JLL arranged the loan through Bank OZK on behalf of the developer, owner and operator of the project, GID Development Group. The loan amount was not disclosed.

High Street will feature approximately 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, 600 luxury apartments, 90,000 square feet of loft offices and 222,000 square feet of existing office space. In September, Puttshack, an entertainment-driven mini golf retailer, signed a 26,000-square-foot lease at High Street to be the first anchor tenant at the development.

High Street is situated across from the Dunwoody MARTA station and is close to Ga. Highway 400 and the Interstate 285 perimeter loop. GID will break ground on the first phase of High Street this year, with completion slated for 2024.

Molly Morgan, Allie Spangler, Jeff Bellamy and Claire Ross of JLL represents GID in the retail and office leasing at High Street.

