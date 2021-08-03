JLL Secures Construction Financing for 533,889 SF Bandwidth Office Headquarters in Raleigh

Software firm Bandwidth Inc. plans to consolidate its three existing locations in Raleigh into the new campus.

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has secured equity and debt financing for the development of a 533,889-square-foot office campus in Raleigh that will serve as the corporate headquarters for Bandwidth Inc., a locally based software firm. The project is slated for completion in first-quarter 2023.

Roger Edwards, Travis Anderson, Michael George, Coler Yoakam and Warren Johnson of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the developer, a joint venture between East West Partners and Capitol Broadcasting Co. USAA Real Estate provided equity for the build-to-suit project, and Wells Fargo provided a construction loan. The loan and equity amount were not disclosed.

The new campus will feature 460,073 square feet of Class A office space, a 29,091-square-foot fitness center, 13,425-square-foot recreational area, 31,300-square-foot Montessori School, an onsite amphitheater, walking trails, café, recreation fields and an onsite parking garage that will provide approximately 1,859 spaces.

Located at the corner of Reedy Creek and Edwards Mill roads, the office building will be situated on 23.3 acres. Bandwidth plans to consolidate its three existing locations in Raleigh into the new development. The firm also owns 17 adjacent acres suitable for future expansion.