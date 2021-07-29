REBusinessOnline

JLL Secures Construction Financing for Preserve at Ridgeville Apartments Near Charleston

The Preserve at Ridgeville

The Preserve at Ridgeville Apartments is a 240-unit, garden-style multifamily community near Charleston.

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. — JLL Capital Markets has secured an undisclosed amount of equity and construction financing for the development of Preserve at Ridgeville Apartments, a 240-unit, garden-style multifamily community near Charleston.

Located at 1050 Old Gilliard Road in Ridgeville, the Preserve at Ridgeville will be situated 35.2 miles north of Charleston and 28.1 miles from Charleston International Airport. Once completed, the three-story property will feature a pool, health club with virtual classes, a bark park with pet washing area and a putting green.

John Gavigan of JLL represented the development team of Piedmont Private Equity and Ecstatic Properties in arranging equity with American South Real Estate Fund, Material Capital Partners and Altriarch Capital, as well as a loan through Churchill Stateside Group LLC.

Piedmont Private Equity is an Atlanta-based, privately held real estate operating and investment company.

