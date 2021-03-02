JLL Secures Construction Financing for Publix-Anchored Center Near Fort Myers, Florida

BABCOCK RANCH, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured construction financing for the development of Crescent B Commons, an 82,640-square-foot, Publix-anchored neighborhood shopping center in Babcock Ranch, a new town situated northeast of Fort Myers. Tarik Bateh and Jennifer Swanson of JLL arranged the loan through Ameris Bank on behalf of the developer, Kitson & Partners.

Construction on Crescent B Commons began in August 2020 and is slated to be completed in summer 2021. The Publix is set to open shortly after.

Crescent B Commons will be located in the front of Babcock Ranch, a Kitson & Partners’ planned community that is self-described as the United States’ first solar-powered town.