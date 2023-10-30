Monday, October 30, 2023
A construction timeline for the industrial project at 12-18 Vanderhoof Ave. in Denville, N.J., has not yet been established.
JLL Secures Joint Venture Equity for 119,250 SF Industrial Project in Denville, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

DENVILLE, N.J. — JLL has secured joint venture equity for a 119,250-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Denville. The site at 12-18 Vanderhoof Ave. spans 19 acres, and the facility will offer a clear height of 36 feet, 18 loading bays, one drive-in door and parking for 52 cars and 13 trailers. Marc Duval, Jason Lundy, Jordan Avanzato, Nicholas Stefans and Jose Cruz of JLL worked on behalf of the sponsor, Cervenka Development Partners, to arrange the equity partnership with global investment manager Monocle Group.

