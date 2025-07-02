JLL Secures Refinancing of Two Northern New Jersey Industrial Buildings Totaling 143,265 SF

LINCOLN PARK, N.J. — JLL has secured the refinancing of two industrial buildings totaling 143,265 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Lincoln Park. The buildings were both constructed in 1985, feature clear heights of 22 feet and were fully leased at the time of sale of a combined 10 tenants. Michael Klein, Ryan Carroll and Tyler Caricato of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, The Frassetto Cos. The loan amount and direct lender were not disclosed.