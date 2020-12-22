JLL Signs 81,999 SF Office Lease in Houston, Consolidates Footprint

JLL is consolidating its Houston offices into a single location at 200 Park Place in the Galleria area.

HOUSTON — JLL has signed an 81,999-square-foot office lease at 200 Park Place, a 210,000-square-foot building in Houston’s Galleria neighborhood, in a deal that consolidates the commercial real estate giant’s Houston offices into a single location. JLL will occupy three floors at the 15-story building, which is owned by Stonelake Capital Partners and was completed in 2020. Ronnie Deyo and Beau Bellow represented JLL internally in the lease negotiations. William Peeples represented Stonelake Capital, also on an internal basis.