A mix of new tenants have recently joined The Collection at Forsyth, including Kimley-Horn, The Cheesecake Factory, Warby Parker and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties.
JLL Signs Four New Tenants to Join Collection at Forsyth Project in Cumming, Georgia

by Abby Cox

CUMMING, GA. — JLL has signed four new tenants to leases at The Collection at Forsyth, a 565,000-square-foot mixed-use lifestyle center located in Cumming, a north Atlanta suburb. Sherri Wilson of JLL handles leasing efforts on behalf of the owner, CTO Realty Growth (CTO). Civil engineer firm Kimley-Horn will open a 16,500-square-foot office at the property, while real estate brokerage firm Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties will operate a 4,002-square-foot space. Warby Parker will debut a 1,200-square-foot storefront, and The Cheesecake Factory will open a smaller-format restaurant (roughly 6,500 square feet) that will backfill a former Wild Wings Café.

Other recent additions to The Collection at Forsyth include Sephora, Kilwins, BODYROK, The PICKLR, J. Crew Factory, Pandora, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop, Giggle Town, Dermani Medspa, Bahama Buck’s, True Rest Float Spa, Le Macaron, Spavia, F45 Training, Woof Gang Bakery and Master Jewelers. The Collection at Forsyth is 95 percent leased, with all remaining tenants expected to open this year.

