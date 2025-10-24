Friday, October 24, 2025
A mix of new tenants have recently joined The Collection at Forsyth, including Build-A-Bear Workshop, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop, The Picklr and Giggle Town.
JLL Signs Four New Tenants to Join The Collection at Forsyth in Cumming, Georgia

by Abby Cox

CUMMING, GA. — JLL has signed four new tenants to join The Collection at Forsyth, a 565,000-square-foot, open-air mixed-use lifestyle center located in Cumming, a northern suburb of Atlanta. Build-A-Bear Workshop is already open at the property, while Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop is set to open by Halloween. Pickleball membership club The Picklr is scheduled to open in November. Meanwhile, children’s interactive play concept Giggle Town recently signed a 7,118-square-foot lease to open its own space at the center. Existing tenant Dermani Medspa has relocated to a larger 3,142-square-foot space at the center while Dental Town, a pediatric dentist, also plans to expand its footprint at the property. Sherri Wilson of JLL led leasing negotiations on behalf of the landlord, CTO Realty Growth Inc.

Situated at the intersection of Ga. Highway 400 and Peachtree Parkway, The Collection at Forsyth features a variety of national and local retailers, restaurants and a movie theater, including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Barnes & Noble, Victoria’s Secret, AMC Theatres, J. Crew Factory, Pandora and Sephora. JLL has handled leasing and repositioning at the property since 2023.

