JLL to Open New 41,000 SF Office at Legacy Union in Uptown Charlotte

The office at Legacy Union spans nearly two floors and 41,000 square feet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL will open its new office at 650 S. Tryon at Legacy Union in Uptown Charlotte. The office spans nearly two floors and 41,000 square feet at the mixed-use development. Jaime Boast, Bryan White and Chris Schaaf of JLL represented the company internally in the lease negotiations. Lincoln Harris is the developer and landlord of Legacy Union.

JLL’s Charlotte team has grown 47 percent year-over-year since 2019. The firm’s new location consolidates four offices spread throughout the city, bringing together 150 professionals in a larger setting. The space can accommodate up to 200 employees, with additional options for future expansions available.

Designed by Gensler, the new office will feature flexible furniture selections that can be reconfigured based on need, as well as floor plans that allow for social distancing, enhanced collaboration for in-person and remote workers and easy movement throughout the space. Charlotte-based Rodgers Builders was the general contractor of the new space, and JLL’s Project and Development Services group oversaw the build-out.

Additionally, the new office will pursue both LEED Gold and WELL Silver certifications. While LEED focuses on sustainability within the building’s materials and processes, WELL seeks to increase employee productivity and happiness through biophilic design and wellness features.