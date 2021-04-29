JLL Tops Out 365,000 SF Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center in Metro Houston

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — JLL’s Project & Development Services division has topped out Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, a 365,000-square-foot medical office project located about 30 miles north of Houston. Construction of the nine-story building began in early 2020 and is expected to be complete in spring 2022. Austin Commercial is serving as the general contractor of the project. PhiloWilke served as the architect, and SSA was the engineer. JLL’s Project & Development Services division is leading development of the project along with Memorial Hermann Hospital System’s executive team.