REBusinessOnline

JLL Tops Out 365,000 SF Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — JLL’s Project & Development Services division has topped out Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, a 365,000-square-foot medical office project located about 30 miles north of Houston. Construction of the nine-story building began in early 2020 and is expected to be complete in spring 2022. Austin Commercial is serving as the general contractor of the project. PhiloWilke served as the architect, and SSA was the engineer. JLL’s Project & Development Services division is leading development of the project along with Memorial Hermann Hospital System’s executive team.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews