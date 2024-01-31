Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
6320-W-300-South-Salt-Lake-City-UT
Riverbend Management plans to convert the 309,489-square-foot industrial building at 6320 W. 300 South in Salt Lake City into a manufacturing facility.
IndustrialLoansUtahWestern

JLLS Arranges $112M Financing for Industrial Property in Salt Lake City

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — Jones Lang LaSalle Secures (JLLS), a member of JLL Capital Markets, has structured and placed a $112 million credit tenant lease and equipment financing for a newly completed industrial facility located at 6320 W. 300 South in Salt Lake City. JLLS served as placement agent for the developer, Riverbend Management.

The lease financing and tenant improvements loan was structured to mature with the initial lease term and provide the borrower a single source of financing at a competitive, long-term, fixed rate. The loan allowed Riverbend Management to refinance an existing construction loan in addition to funding more than $80 million of equipment manufacturing improvements.

Following tenant improvements, Riverbend will convert the 309,489-square-foot industrial property into a manufacturing facility.

Bill Cavagnaro and Austin Johnson of JLLS represented the borrower in the financing. Additionally, JLL’s Work Dynamics represented the tenant on selection of the manufacturing site, and JLL’s Product and Development Services served as construction monitor.

You may also like

Colliers Brokers Sale of 221,736 SF Industrial Portfolio...

JPI Breaks Ground on 222-Unit Jefferson Inglewood Multifamily...

Joint Partnership Sells 243,232 SF Industrial Building in...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $9.5M Sale of Deer...

Dalfen Industrial Buys Industrial Asset in Auburn, Washington...

St. John, Greenebaum to Develop 70,000 SF Industrial...

Prologis Signs Seaboard Marine to 308,000 SF Lease...

CapStar Real Estate to Develop 765,668 SF Industrial...

California Commercial Investment Group Plans 300-Unit Seniors Housing...