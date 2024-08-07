JMA, Machete Select Kimpton as Hotel Partner for Westcourt Sports & Entertainment District in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — JMA Ventures and Machete Group, master developers of Westcourt in downtown Orlando, have selected Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants as the new hospitality partner at the 8.5-acre sports and entertainment district. Kimpton is part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts family of hospitality brands.

The new 261-room, 11-story hotel will be the seventh Kimpton hotel in Florida upon completion. The property will feature over 16,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a full-service restaurant and lobby bar, cafe and pool bar and pool lounge.

The City of Orlando recently approved Westcourt, which will sit adjacent to Kia Center, home of the NBA’s Orlando Magic. Other uses at the development will include apartments, a 3,500-seat live entertainment venue, parking garage, offices, shops, restaurants and 1.5 acres of green space. The development team expects to deliver the project by March 2027 and create approximately 3,400 jobs for the region.