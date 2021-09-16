REBusinessOnline

JMF Properties Begins Leasing 110-Unit Apartment Complex in Glen Ridge, New Jersey

Clarus Glen Ridge opens with almost half of the residences already leased via a special preleasing period.

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. — JMF Properties has begun leasing Clarus Glen Ridge, a 110-unit apartment complex in Glen Ridge, located in Northern New Jersey’s Essex County. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, theater room, parlor with a wet bar, business center, dog park and storage lockers. Rents start at roughly $2,600 per month for a one-bedroom unit. Construction began in May 2019.

