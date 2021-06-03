JMF Properties Nears Completion of 110-Unit Apartment Project in Northern New Jersey
GLEN RIDGE, N.J. — JMF Properties is nearing completion of Clarus Glen Ridge, a 110-unit apartment project in the Northern New Jersey community of Glen Ridge. Units will feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans and stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers, while select units will offer private outdoor spaces. Amenities will include a fitness center with a personal training studio, a resident lounge with a wet bar, business center, theater room and an outdoor courtyard with seating areas and fire pits. Leasing is set to begin in July. Rental rates are still being determined.
