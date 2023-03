MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. — Locally based developer JMF Properties has opened The American, a 125-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Morris Plains. Residences come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans with a maximum size of 1,300 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, coffee bar, conference rooms, a theater, golf simulator, billiards room and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Rents start at $2,775 per month for a one-bedroom unit.