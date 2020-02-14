JMG Realty to Open New Multifamily Property in Bluffton, South Carolina

Communal amenities at Enclave at Bluffton Park will include a pool with covered entertainment pavilion, a clubhouse with 24-hour fitness center and outdoor recreational areas with grills and TVs.

BLUFFTON, S.C. — JMG Realty Inc. will open Enclave at Bluffton Park, a 110-unit multifamily property in Bluffton, on Monday, March 2. The property will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans across one-story garden-style buildings and two-story townhomes. Communal amenities will include a pool with covered entertainment pavilion, a clubhouse with 24-hour fitness center and outdoor recreational areas with grills and TVs. There will also be a complimentary rental bike service for residents. The property is situated at 12 Wilkinson Way, eight miles west of Hilton Head Island. A grand opening event will be scheduled for the spring.