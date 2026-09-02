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Hilton-Garden-Inn-Austin-Downtown
The new ownership of the Hilton Garden Inn Austin Downtown hotel plans to move forward with capital improvements to the property, which will coincide with the expansion of the nearby Austin Convention Center.
HospitalityLoansTexas

JMI Realty Receives $28.8M Acquisition Loan for Downtown Austin Hotel

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based owner-operator JMI Realty has received a $28.8 million acquisition loan for the 254-room Hilton Garden Inn Austin Downtown hotel. The hotel offers a variety of accommodations in addition to amenities such as a pool, fitness center and onsite food-and-beverage options. Beau Williams and Drew Gilligan of ThirtyFourth Capital, a Connecticut-based capital markets advisory firm that specializes in hospitality deals, arranged the loan through an undisclosed regional bank. 

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