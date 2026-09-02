JMI Realty Receives $28.8M Acquisition Loan for Downtown Austin Hotel

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based owner-operator JMI Realty has received a $28.8 million acquisition loan for the 254-room Hilton Garden Inn Austin Downtown hotel. The hotel offers a variety of accommodations in addition to amenities such as a pool, fitness center and onsite food-and-beverage options. Beau Williams and Drew Gilligan of ThirtyFourth Capital, a Connecticut-based capital markets advisory firm that specializes in hospitality deals, arranged the loan through an undisclosed regional bank.