REBusinessOnline

Jobless Claims Continue to Rise as Another 2.4M Americans File for Assistance, Says Department of Labor

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — COVID-19 has continued to impact the U.S. economy as an additional 2.4 million Americans filed first-time unemployment claims in the week ending May 16, the U.S. Department of Labor reports. Since mid-March, 38.5 million people have filed first-time claims. The number for this week was inline with what economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected when they forecast 2.4 million claims. The latest number is a decrease of 249,000 claims from the week ending May 11, which was revised down from its original figure by 294,000 to nearly 2.7 million. The four-week moving average is just over 3 million claims, down by 501,000 from the previous four-week moving average. Despite the number of claims rising overall, the weekly figure has lessened for seven consecutive weeks, the Department of Labor found.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
21
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  