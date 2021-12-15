REBusinessOnline

Joeris General Contractors Completes Renovation of 10,000-Seat Stadium in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

Hutto-Memorial-Stadium

Five years ago, the stadium was renamed Hutto Memorial Stadium in honor of veterans and first responders. The new field house is named after Kyle G. West, a former Hutto High School student who gave his life serving the country in Operation Desert Storm.

HUTTO, TEXAS — Joeris General Contractors, in partnership with the Hutto Independent School District, has completed the renovation of Hutto Memorial Stadium, a 10,000-seat venue located north of Austin. The total project cost was approximately $18 million. Upgrades include a new visitors’ field house, new home and visitors’ concessions and restroom facilities, an enhanced LED video display board, multi-level press box and film deck and additional site improvements to support these facilities. VLK Architects designed the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  