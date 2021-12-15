Joeris General Contractors Completes Renovation of 10,000-Seat Stadium in Metro Austin
HUTTO, TEXAS — Joeris General Contractors, in partnership with the Hutto Independent School District, has completed the renovation of Hutto Memorial Stadium, a 10,000-seat venue located north of Austin. The total project cost was approximately $18 million. Upgrades include a new visitors’ field house, new home and visitors’ concessions and restroom facilities, an enhanced LED video display board, multi-level press box and film deck and additional site improvements to support these facilities. VLK Architects designed the project.
