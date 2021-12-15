Joeris General Contractors Completes Renovation of 10,000-Seat Stadium in Metro Austin

Five years ago, the stadium was renamed Hutto Memorial Stadium in honor of veterans and first responders. The new field house is named after Kyle G. West, a former Hutto High School student who gave his life serving the country in Operation Desert Storm.

HUTTO, TEXAS — Joeris General Contractors, in partnership with the Hutto Independent School District, has completed the renovation of Hutto Memorial Stadium, a 10,000-seat venue located north of Austin. The total project cost was approximately $18 million. Upgrades include a new visitors’ field house, new home and visitors’ concessions and restroom facilities, an enhanced LED video display board, multi-level press box and film deck and additional site improvements to support these facilities. VLK Architects designed the project.