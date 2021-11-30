Joeris General Contractors to Build 130,000 SF Middle School in Austin’s Mueller District
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Joeris General Contractors, in partnership with the Austin Independent School District, will build a new, 130,000-square-foot middle school at the site of the former Mueller Airport in the state capital. Designed by California-based LPA, the school will be situated on 10 acres that previously served as a runway and will include a community room, dining commons, library, gym and a track and field complex. Completion of the school, which will be able to serve 800 students, is slated for fall 2023.
