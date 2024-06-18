John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inks 444,600 SF Industrial Lease at Venture Park 47 in Huntley, Illinois

HUNTLEY, ILL. — John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has inked a 444,600-square-foot industrial lease at Venture Park 47 in the Chicago suburb of Huntley. Completed in 2023, the building at 12300 Jim Dhamer Drive totals 729,823 square feet. Frank Griffin and John Sharpe of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, which has begun occupying the facility concurrently with a tenant improvement build-out. Brian Kling and Reed Adler of Colliers represented the owner, Venture One Real Estate. The transaction marks the largest industrial lease of the second quarter in Chicago’s North Kane County submarket and the fourth largest in metro Chicago, according to Lee & Associates. John B. Sanfilippo & Son is a processor, packager and marketer of a wide variety of nut and snack products.