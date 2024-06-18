Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Completed in 2023, the building totals 729,823 square feet.
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inks 444,600 SF Industrial Lease at Venture Park 47 in Huntley, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

HUNTLEY, ILL. — John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has inked a 444,600-square-foot industrial lease at Venture Park 47 in the Chicago suburb of Huntley. Completed in 2023, the building at 12300 Jim Dhamer Drive totals 729,823 square feet. Frank Griffin and John Sharpe of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, which has begun occupying the facility concurrently with a tenant improvement build-out. Brian Kling and Reed Adler of Colliers represented the owner, Venture One Real Estate. The transaction marks the largest industrial lease of the second quarter in Chicago’s North Kane County submarket and the fourth largest in metro Chicago, according to Lee & Associates. John B. Sanfilippo & Son is a processor, packager and marketer of a wide variety of nut and snack products.

You may also like

Krusinski Construction Completes 66,000 SF Industrial Build-out in...

Brisky Net Lease Brokers $3.6M Sale of Festival...

Summit Design + Build Begins Phase III of...

Embers Coffee Co. Signs 4,500 SF Retail Lease...

BKM Capital Partners Sells 156,154 SF Broadwood Business...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 460-Unit Self-Storage...

Global Logistics Company Preleases 368,099 SF Industrial Building...

Escalante Golf Signs 25,000 SF Office Lease in...

Youth 180, ASD Open 10,000 SF Shared Office...