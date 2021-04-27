REBusinessOnline

John Buck Co., Element Properties Break Ground on 86-Unit Apartment Community in Boulder

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

Platform-Boulder-CO

Located in Boulder, Colo., Platform will offer 86 apartments and ground-level retail space.

BOULDER, COLO. — Chicago-based The John Buck Co. and Boulder-based Element Properties have broken ground for Platform, a multifamily property within S’PARK, a 6.8-acre mixed-use, mixed-income multifamily development in Boulder.

Situated on 1.2 acres at 3350 Bluff St., Platform will feature 86 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as ground-level retail space. Residents of Platform will also be able to use the amenities of Timber, a sister apartment community located across the street.

KTGY is designer for the project, which is slated for completion in summer 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews