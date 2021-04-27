John Buck Co., Element Properties Break Ground on 86-Unit Apartment Community in Boulder

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

Located in Boulder, Colo., Platform will offer 86 apartments and ground-level retail space.

BOULDER, COLO. — Chicago-based The John Buck Co. and Boulder-based Element Properties have broken ground for Platform, a multifamily property within S’PARK, a 6.8-acre mixed-use, mixed-income multifamily development in Boulder.

Situated on 1.2 acres at 3350 Bluff St., Platform will feature 86 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as ground-level retail space. Residents of Platform will also be able to use the amenities of Timber, a sister apartment community located across the street.

KTGY is designer for the project, which is slated for completion in summer 2022.