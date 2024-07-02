Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndianaIndustrialMidwest

John Deere Purchases 234 Acres in Northwest Indiana, Plans to Build 1.2 MSF Warehouse

by Kristin Harlow

LOWELL, IND. — John Deere has purchased 234 acres of land in Lowell, a city in northwest Indiana, for $7 million. The company plans to build a 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility. Nancy Frigo and Nicholas Smith of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty represented the seller, Hallmark Construction Co. Venture One will serve as the developer for the project, which is expected to create approximately 1,200 union construction jobs and 400 to 500 permanent positions upon completion. The project site, located at the southwest corner of I-65 South and Route 2, has gas, sewer and water availability.

You may also like

Stream Breaks Ground on 135-Acre Data Center Campus...

Wilks Development Underway on Redevelopment of Historic Fort...

Vanguard Real Estate Arranges Sale of 54-Unit CoHo...

NRP Group, Marshall Heights Break Ground on 115-Unit...

BBX Logistics, FRP Development to Develop 182,000 SF...

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $30.5M Construction Financing for...

Bradford Allen, Clark Construction Top Out Phase I...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 92,509 SF Retail Property...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.2M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied...