John Deere Purchases 234 Acres in Northwest Indiana, Plans to Build 1.2 MSF Warehouse

LOWELL, IND. — John Deere has purchased 234 acres of land in Lowell, a city in northwest Indiana, for $7 million. The company plans to build a 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility. Nancy Frigo and Nicholas Smith of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty represented the seller, Hallmark Construction Co. Venture One will serve as the developer for the project, which is expected to create approximately 1,200 union construction jobs and 400 to 500 permanent positions upon completion. The project site, located at the southwest corner of I-65 South and Route 2, has gas, sewer and water availability.