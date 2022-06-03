John Knox Village Breaks Ground on $120M Seniors Housing Expansion in Pompano Beach, Florida

The $120 million Westlake expansion will add 146 apartments to the seniors housing community.

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — John Knox Village of Florida (JKV), a continuing care retirement community in the South Florida city of Pompano Beach, has broken ground on Westlake, a two-tower, $120 million expansion.

The groundbreaking comes on the heels of the completion of The Pavilion, a $35 million addition that included a 380-seat cultural arts center, two restaurants and a bar.

“Over the past five years, a master site plan has been developed to guide the capital improvements of our 70-acre campus and the opening of our Pavilion and, in 2024, Westlake are the next steps to accomplishing our ambitious goals,” says Gerry Stryker, CEO and president.

Westlake will add 146 apartments ranging in size from 1,277 to 2,346 square feet in two towers, The Vue and The Terrace. A large component of the project is to enlarge and enhance JKV’s water views. The first-floor common area lobby of the towers will boast new amenities, including a projection theater, technology hub, business center, art studio, spiritual space, club room, library and two dining venues.

The project team includes John Knox Village residents and staff, its board of directors, Gallo Herbert Architects, Moss Construction, Keith & Associates Engineers, EDSA Landscape Architects, Love & Co. Marketing, Weitz Construction, BSSW Architects, Perkins Eastman Architects and Clifton Larson Allen Financial.