John Propp Commercial Brokers $2.3M Sale of Office Building in Denver

DENVER — John Propp Commercial Group has arranged the sale of an office building located at 15 E. Iowa Ave. in Denver. South Gate Masonic Building Association acquired the asset from 25W BKM LLC for $2.3 million.

The two-story, 21,258-square-foot building features ground-floor retail space, second-story office space and a single apartment. The buyer plans to renovate and reposition the property both for its own business occupy and to retain existing retail tenants.

Joshua Cohen of John Propp Commercial Group represented the seller in the deal.