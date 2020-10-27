John Propp Commercial Brokers $5.8M Sale of Flex Industrial Property in Parker, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

PARKER, COLO. — John Propp Commercial Group has arranged the acquisition of a two-building flex industrial property located at 10136 and 10140 Parkglenn Way in Parker. An undisclosed seller sold the asset to Parkglenn LLC, an investment group headed by John V. Propp, for $5.8 million.

Built in 2016, the 27,611-square-foot property was fully leased to six tenants at the time of sale.

John V. Propp of John Propp Commercial Group represented the buyer in the deal.