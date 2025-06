DENVER — John Propp Commercial Group has arranged the sale of an industrial building at 1448 W. Cedar Ave. in Denver. Five Quarters Farm LLC acquired the asset from Cedar Palms LLC for $1.6 million, or $248.97 per square foot. The 6,275-square-foot property features two suites and three overhead grade doors. John Propp of John Propp Commercial Group represented the seller, while Christian Dinsdale of SVR Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction.