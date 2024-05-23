John Propp Commercial Group Brokers $5.4M Sale of Industrial Building in Denver

DENVER — John Propp Commercial Group has arranged the sale of a single-tenant industrial building, located at 4695 N. Ironton St. in Denver. LVPA 4695 N Ironton Street OS Owner LLC acquired the asset from H.A.L. Construction for $5.4 million.

Penske Truck Leasing occupies the 20,168-square-foot, multi-bay truck maintenance facility, which is situated on 3.4 acres and fully fenced.

John V. Propp and Joshua Cohen of John Propp Commercial Group represented the seller, while Stream Realty represented the buyer in the transaction.