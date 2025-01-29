John Propp Commercial Group Negotiates $5M Sale of Industrial Building in Denver

DENVER — John Propp Commercial Group has arranged the sale of an industrial property in Denver. River Rise Capital acquired the building from LG Investments for $5 million. Located at 4391 York St., the asset includes a 30,078-square-foot building situated on 1.7 acres. John Propp and Michael Honc of John Propp Commercial Group represented the seller in the deal. The new owner plans to hold the property as an investment after re-signing the tenant, United States Building Supply Co., to a new long-term lease.