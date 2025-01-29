Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialWestern

John Propp Commercial Group Negotiates $5M Sale of Industrial Building in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — John Propp Commercial Group has arranged the sale of an industrial property in Denver. River Rise Capital acquired the building from LG Investments for $5 million. Located at 4391 York St., the asset includes a 30,078-square-foot building situated on 1.7 acres. John Propp and Michael Honc of John Propp Commercial Group represented the seller in the deal. The new owner plans to hold the property as an investment after re-signing the tenant, United States Building Supply Co., to a new long-term lease.

You may also like

KBS Sells 179,932 SF Fountainhead Tower Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 105,000 SF...

Hines, Aubrey to Develop 10 MSF Mixed-Use Campus...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 16,074 SF Industrial...

Halstatt Sells 644-Bed UnionWest at Creative Village Student...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $8.4M Sale of Retail...

Home Invest Acquires Pine Tree Path Apartments in...

Headwall Investments Buys 15,182 SF Retail Strip Center...

Sudberry Properties Opens 268-Unit Luma at El Corazon...