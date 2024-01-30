John Propp Commercial Negotiates $1.3M Sale of Industrial Campus in Englewood, Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — John Propp Commercial has arranged the sale of a multiple-property industrial asset in Englewood, just south of Denver.

DSR 4 Tejon LLC and DSR Investments LLC acquired the buildings at 3064 S. Umatilla, 3063 S. Tejon and 3030 S. Umatilla in Englewood for a total of $1.3 million.

The transaction includes two freestanding buildings on a 12,922-square-foot lot at 3063 S. Tejon St.; a 1,800-square-foot building on a 7,029-square-foot lot at 3064 S. Umatilla St.; and a 21,040-square-foot storage yard at 3030 S. Umatilla St.

John V. Propp of John Propp Commercial Group represented the seller, Alive Jay Ratliff Trust & Mary Shirleen Ratliff Trust, while Oleg Tsybulskiy of RE/MAX of Denver represented the buyer in the deal.