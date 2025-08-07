Thursday, August 7, 2025
John Propp Commercial Negotiates $2.5M Sale of Office, Retail Property in Castle Rock, Colorado

by Amy Works

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — John Propp Commercial Group has arranged the sale of an office and retail building located at 734 Wilcox St. in Castle Rock. Seven34 LLC sold the asset to 2950 West Point Holdings LLC for $2.5 million. The two-story property offers 8,969 square feet of office and retail space, as well as parking. John Propp of John Propp Commercial Group represented the seller, while Andrew Monette of Pinnacle Real Estate represented the buyer. The buyer plans to operate the property as an investment.

